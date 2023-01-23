While growing up we see elders in the house and we are always told to take care of them and ensure that they don't face any problems due to their old age. The problems of old age are quite common and some people even struggle to walk or move after attaining a certain age. But, not for the 80-year-old grandmother of Celina Moses, who can be seen doing paragliding at such age.

The video of the paragliding went viral on social media and people were amused and inspired by the grit of the lady. The video was shared by Moses on her Instagram page and is close to around 4 million likes. According to the caption of the video, the video is old and the lady has died.

“Age is Just a Number… and My Aai had to prove this... My grandmother did this when she was 80 years old… Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn't stop myself from sharing… 7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever… Miss you. Love you," she wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

In the video, the old lady can be seen as very calm while she takes off for the adventure sport. The video was shared on various social media platforms and people expressed their surprise at the event.

“This is EPIC. What a celebration of life this is, to watch this! She’s an inspiration and a goal to live like this!" posted an Instagram user.

“Thank you for posting this video, it says a lot. Motivation, perfection, simplicity, courage, power and on and on and on," said another with several positive adjectives for the video.