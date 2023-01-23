80-year-old grandmother's paragliding video inspires citizens: Watch

While growing up we see elders in the house and we are always told to take care of them and ensure that they don't face any problems due to their old age. The problems of old age are quite common and some people even struggle to walk or move after attaining a certain age. But, not for the 80-year-old grandmother of Celina Moses, who can be seen doing paragliding at such age.

