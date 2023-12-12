81% of people consume audio entertainment daily: Pocket FM survey

The growing popularity of audio entertainment is evident across India, with 81% of people engaging with it daily, according to a survey by audio-series platform Pocket FM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The survey involved 22,442 internet users and was conducted between 28 October and 15 November 15. Of the respondents, 69% were male and 30% female. Age-wise, 58% were millennials, 35% represented GenZ, and 7% were from GenX. Geographically, 58% of respondents were from metros and tier-1 cities, while 42% were from tier-2 towns.

It found that 71% of respondents consume audio content on their smartphones, highlighting the convenience and accessibility that mobile devices provide. However, 29% said they preferred to consume audio on tablets, smart TVs, desktops and other devices, highlighting the rise of audio consumption at work and at home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Drama was the leading genre, capturing the attention of 22% of users, followed by suspense and thriller at 21%, romance at 17%, science fiction at 12%, and comedy at 11%. About 40% of users preferred shorter episodes (5-15 minutes), while 35% preferred slightly longer ones (15-30 minutes). Only about 25% of users preferred episodes spanning 45-60 minutes.

About 93% of respondents said they would like audio content to be adapted for visual formats such as movies and TV shows. Around 44% of users said they turn to audio for stress relief and 30% to enhance focus. About 26% said they used it to avoid distractions.

Of the respondents, 42% said they relied on content recommendations from the platform itself, while recommendations from friends and family (17%) and social media (21%) also wielded significant influence, the survey found. Surprisingly, only 6% of users said they were swayed by influencers, while 58% of respondents said they were highly likely, and 28% said they were likely to recommend their favourite audio platforms to friends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On spreading buzz, word-of-mouth led the pack, with 42% of users relying on recommendations from friends. Social media was just a little behind, influencing 36% of users.

Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder of Pocket FM, said, “The outcome of the survey reflects a remarkable shift in consumer content consumption preferences, signalling the rise of audio as a dominant force in the entertainment landscape. Audio is not merely a trend – it has become a lifestyle, driving engagement that exceeds any other entertainment medium. The findings strongly suggest that audio series are set to dominate audio entertainment, and will be among the top three entertainment formats in the next couple of years."

