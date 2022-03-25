8.2% of new vehicles registered in Delhi are e-vehicles: Report

Delhi government on Friday released the "outcome budget 2021-22" according to which 74% of its total 88 performance indicators of the Transport Department were "on track" and 26% were "off track".
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. It is essentially a report card of various schemes and projects announced in the previous budget.
According to it, 8.2% of the new vehicles registered were e-vehicles. Additionally, 6,123 vehicles have been provided subsidy from the State EV fund, the report said.
The report said that there were 377 public charging centres -- 170 slow charging points and 207 moderate or fast charging points -- established till December 2021.
"On track" indicators mean that the progress on the projects in these parameters has been above 70 per cent. However, where the progress is less than 70 per cent of the proportionate target the project indicator will be considered "off track".
Twelve schemes of the Transport Department were included in the "outcome budget 2021-22" consisting of 88 indicators.
* With inputs from agencies
