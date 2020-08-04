82% of total Covid-19 cases in 10 states and UTs: Govt

"Prior to Covid-19 outbreak, 755 of ventilators in India were imported. Since March 2020, the demand for ventilators spiked all over the world and many ventilator producing countries imposed an export restriction. At that time, even the limited number of domestic manufacturers were dependent on imported components. At that time, there was a projected requirement of 60,000 ventilators in the country, although the situation was dynamic and evolving. "However, now we find ourselves in a comfortable situation as far as patients requiring ventilator-support are concerned", said Bhushan.