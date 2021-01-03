82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal

82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 10:05 PM IST
Yesterday night, the team had rescued over 300 tourists from the region
Kullu: Kullu district police evacuated a total of 82 stranded tourist vehicles, stranded due to heavy snowfall, from the south portal area of Atal tunnel near Dhundhi in Kullu district on Sunday.
Yesterday night, the team had rescued over 300 tourists from the region.
Aden airport re-opens days after deadly Yemen attack1 min read . 11:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian Railways to start train service connecting international airport with city. Check timings2 min read . 11:38 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday1 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs2 min read . 11:03 PM IST
Raman Gharsangi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali had in a statement on Saturday said that efforts are being made to restore vehicular traffic and rescue stranded people.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on December 29 had issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.
The department issued a 'yellow' weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.