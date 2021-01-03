OPEN APP
Home >News >India >82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal
Lahaul-Spiti: Tourist vehicles stuck in a traffic jam, caused by snowfall, in the South Portal of Atal Tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_02_2021_000159A) (PTI)
82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 10:05 PM IST ANI

Yesterday night, the team had rescued over 300 tourists from the region

Kullu: Kullu district police evacuated a total of 82 stranded tourist vehicles, stranded due to heavy snowfall, from the south portal area of Atal tunnel near Dhundhi in Kullu district on Sunday.

Raman Gharsangi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali had in a statement on Saturday said that efforts are being made to restore vehicular traffic and rescue stranded people.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on December 29 had issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

The department issued a 'yellow' weather warning of heavy snowfall in mid and high hills on January 5 and thunderstorm and lightning in plains and low hills from January 3 to 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

