NEW DELHI : Ministry of Culture has come and clarified that 820 centrally protected monuments which have places of worship will be allowed to open from Monday 8 June

Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday tweeted conforming that the Ministry of culture had given their permission for the same. The Minister added that protocols issued by Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home affairs will be followed by the authorities.

The ministry said that as per the instructions of the ministry of home affairs, the culture ministry has decided to open only those monuments among the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments, where religious worship takes place such as Nila Mosque at Hauz Khas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area, Lal Gumbad in Delhi.

On 30 May, Ministry of Home affairs had announced steps to exit from the lockdown that had been imposed in India from 25 March following the coronavirus pandemic. As part of that phased opening of activities was allowed at places of worship, hotels restaurants and shopping malls outside the containment zones were allowed to open from 8 June.

