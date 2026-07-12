82-year-old Bihar man visits bank to withdraw old-age pension, finds ₹759 crore in account

A bizarre incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has grabbed public attention after an 82-year-old man claimed to have discovered a mind-boggling 10-digit sum credited to his bank account when he visited a Common Service Centre (CSC) to withdraw his old-age pension on Sunday. His disabled son's account also reflected a similarly enormous balance. However, the shocking figure later appeared to be the result of a technical glitch, leading to a very different reality upon further investigation.

According to an India Today report, the account belonged to Kameshwar Mishra, a poet who had gone to a CSC to withdraw his social security pension.

Accounts showed over ₹ 1,500 crore combined After withdrawing his pension, Mishra accompanied his disabled son, who is also a beneficiary of the social security pension scheme, to check the balance in their bank accounts. What they found left them stunned.

According to the India Today report, Mishra's account reflected a balance of ₹759,69,51,951 (nearly ₹759 crore). His son's account also showed an unusually large amount, taking the combined balance in the two accounts to more than ₹1,500 crore.

The astonishing figures reportedly shocked both the family and the CSC operator, sparking speculation that the balances may have been caused by a banking or technical error.

Mishra seeks explanation from authorities Mishra said he was unable to understand how such a massive sum had appeared in the accounts. He urged the bank and the concerned authorities to examine the matter and determine the cause of the discrepancy.

He added that he had raised the issue publicly so that officials could verify the balances and rectify any mistake.

The exact cause of the unusually high balances has not yet been established. While preliminary indications point to a possible technical or banking system glitch, no official clarification has been issued so far.

Meanwhile, a disturbing scene emerged from Odisha earlier this year, where a man carried his deceased sister's skeletal remains to a bank after repeated attempts to access her savings proved unsuccessful. The incident occurred on April 27 at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in the Patana block.

Jeetu Munda, 50, a resident of Dianali village, had been trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from the account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda, 56, who passed away on January 25 this year.

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Following the deaths of her husband and only son, Kalra had returned to her parental home, where she maintained a savings account and regularly deposited money. After her death, the family performed her last rites and buried her close to their home.

In the weeks after her passing, Jeetu visited the bank multiple times with her passbook, seeking to withdraw the funds. He claimed bank officials refused his request and allegedly asked him to produce the account holder in person.