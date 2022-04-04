83% Indian travellers will go for summer vacation if budget allows: Report

Ritu Mehrotra, the company's regional commercial director for APAC region said, “After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are now reclaiming a more positive way of thinking. Whether it’s as an essential part of a self-care regime or the thrill of just saying yes to whatever travel opportunities and experiences come their way, it’s all about seizing the day as travel once again becomes an easier choice with easing restrictions, control in the spread of the virus and effective vaccination drives. And with this, the moment has finally come to pack bags and explore all the incredible destinations India and the world has to offer again."