83% Indian travellers will go for summer vacation if budget allows: Report

With more and more travel restrictions being lifted and the world slowly opening up again, summer 2022 seems to mark the return of travel for Indian travellers.
NEW DELHI: As the country returns to normalcy after two years of the pandemic, 83% of domestic travellers have said they will say yes to vacation if their budget allows.
As per Booking.com, a Dutch online travel agency for lodging reservations said in its 'Travel Predictions 2022 that 65% of Indian travellers said that they won’t mind where they go on vacation as long as it’s the type of trip they want.
The company said the data is based on bookings made by travellers from 1 April, 2022 to 30 June, 2022 and can change based on cancellations.
Data from the company said Indian travellers are heading to beach destinations and hill stations to beat the scorching heat this summer. Besides key metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the most popular domestic destinations for Indians travelling this summer are Goa, Manali, Rishikesh, Ooty and Srinagar.
Hotels continue to remain the most popular accommodation type for the summer season, followed by resorts, guest houses, homestays and apartments which are also the top picks by Indians travelling domestically during the same time period.
With the resumption of all regular international flights in India, travellers are making the most of the holiday season with London, Paris, Dubai, Toronto and Amsterdam being the most popular international destinations for Indian travellers from 1 April to 30 June.
Furthermore, the impact of easing border restrictions has resulted in global travellers visiting India once again. Top nationalities visiting India during this period include the USA, UK, Australia, UAE and Germany.
Indians’ enthusiasm for travel is in line with their economic capabilities post the pandemic and willingness to embrace new travel experiences. Money is no hindrance for travellers’ trips in 2022, said the firm in its report as 72% of Indian travellers state that they have been saving their pennies by not taking any big trips since the pandemic started. This can open up even more of the world to travellers than ever before, with many taking a more adventurous approach to their holiday choices.
Ritu Mehrotra, the company's regional commercial director for APAC region said, “After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are now reclaiming a more positive way of thinking. Whether it’s as an essential part of a self-care regime or the thrill of just saying yes to whatever travel opportunities and experiences come their way, it’s all about seizing the day as travel once again becomes an easier choice with easing restrictions, control in the spread of the virus and effective vaccination drives. And with this, the moment has finally come to pack bags and explore all the incredible destinations India and the world has to offer again."
The research also looked at evolved travel behaviour, where 79% of Indian travellers are more open to different types of vacation than before the pandemic. This opens avenues for trip types that bolstered during the pandemic, including wellness and sustainable travel.
