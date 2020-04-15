83 new cases in Jaipur take Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally past 1,000-mark

Jaipur: Jaipur on Tuesday registered 83 new Covid-19 positive cases out of the 108 samples testing positive in the state, taking the city's tally to 453 even as the total number of cases in Rajasthan surged to 1,005, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Out of the 83 new cases which surfaced in Jaipur, 67 have been reported from Ramganj, Singh said, adding that new cases have also emerged from Raja Park and Kho Nagoriyan. Four cases have also been reported from Moti Doongri Road, he said.

Thirteen new cases were reported from Jodhpur, which took the city's tally to 95, Singh added.

Kota saw eight new cases, which took its tally to 57, while Jhalawar reported 2 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 17. Jaisalmer and Jhunjhunu reported one case, taking their tally to 30 and 32, repectively.

Till Tuesday, Tonk and Banswara had 59 positive cases each, followed by Bikaner (34), Bhilwara (28), Bharatpur (20), Churu (14), Dausa (11), Alwar (7), Nagaur (6), Dungarpur and Ajmer (5 each), Udaipur (4), Karauli (3), Pali, Sitar, Pratapgarh and Hanumangarh (2 each) and Barmer and Dholpur (1 each).Overall, 11 deaths have been reported in the state so far -- five in Jaipur, two in Bhilwara, and one each in Alwar, Tonk, Jodhpur and Kota.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to make arrangements on war footing to check the spread of the dreaded virus, urging them to create more space for quarantine centres with all basic facilities.

Special focus should be given to the 13 areas in Jaipur, which have reported the maximum number of cases, he added.

Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta said that curfew measures will have to be imposed with more strictness in the wake of rising number of cases in different parts of the city.

According to a senior official, 321 cases have been reported from 13 areas of Ramganj. The entire area has been sealed and essential commodities are being distributed via e-rickshaws, he said.

