83% of Gujarat' rural households have piped water supply: Jal Shakti ministry

“In order to achieve the goal of “Har Ghar Jal" i.e. providing every household with assured tap water supply on regular and long-term basis, the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India has allocated Rs. 3,410.61 Crore grant to the state of Gujarat under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the year 2021-22, out of which the first tranche of Rs. 852.65 Crores has been released," Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement on Monday.