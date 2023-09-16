84 artistes conferred with Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday presented the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Awards to 84 artistes from varied fields of performing arts. The award was constituted to honour Indian artistes aged above 75 years who have not been accorded any national honour in their career so far.