84 lakh kg waste collected since launch of Swachh Bharat 2022: Anurag Thakur

84 lakh kg waste collected since launch of Swachh Bharat 2022: Anurag Thakur1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
Thakur said 84 lakh kilogram of waste have been collected across the country since the launch of Swachh Bharat 2022 campaign.
New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that 84 lakh kilogram of waste have been collected across the country since the launch of Swachh Bharat 2022 campaign.
Thakur launched a special cleanliness drive at Chandni Chowk in Delhi as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, which aims to collect 1 crore kg of plastic waste across the country.
A month long nationwide campaign Swachh Bharat 2022 was launched on 1 October from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
“This work was carried out in historical places, community centers, schools, villages and other places in districts. People particularly the youth, irrespective of their background and affiliations, are not only participating in the programme but playing pivotal role in motivating and encouraging others to join the programme purely on voluntary basis," the minister said.
Thakur said that Swachh Bharat is not just a programme but it reflects the genuine concerns of common man and their resolve to address the issue head on. He said without cleanliness we cannot ensure good health and well-being of the people.
The minister urged people to be the ambassadors of ‘Clean India’. “For this, we need to create awareness and change the people’s mindset. The minister also urged the youth to dedicate two dayears of the Diwali festival to keep the surroundings clean."
The objectives of the Swachh Bharat 2022 programme are to organise cleaning of public spaces and households across the country from 1 to 31 October by involving all segments of society, and government and non-government organisations.
