84 new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar as of 8:00 AM - May 13
This brings total cases to 831, out of which 383 have recovered and 6 have passed away
BIHAR : 84 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 13 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 831. Among the total people infected as on date, 383 have recovered and 6 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 113 of the total 831 cases reported in the state. Siwan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Bihar's 831 cases put it at number 14 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 24427, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
