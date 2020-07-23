84 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhawan

CHENNAI : A total of 84 people, including security and fire service personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhawan here.

"Since a few persons who were staying in the Raj Bhawan showed symptoms, 147 persons were tested, out of which 84 were found positive for COVID 19," a statement from the Raj Bhawan said.

"All these persons were investigated and have now been quarantined by the Health Department. All those who tested positive were working on the outer side of the building. None of these persons came in contact with the Governor or senior officials," the release added.

As a precautionary measure, the whole area of the Raj Bhavan has been disinfected and sanitised by Corporation health authorities.

A per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,86,492 cases of COVID-19, including 51,765 active cases and 1,31,583 recoveries.

So far, 3,144 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

