Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >84 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhawan
A health worker collects blood from a plasma donor

84 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Raj Bhawan

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST ANI

  • After some people in Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, 147 were tested out of which 84 people have been tested positive
  • The whole area was sanitized and disinfected as an aftermath precaution

CHENNAI : A total of 84 people, including security and fire service personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhawan here.

A total of 84 people, including security and fire service personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhawan here.

"Since a few persons who were staying in the Raj Bhawan showed symptoms, 147 persons were tested, out of which 84 were found positive for COVID 19," a statement from the Raj Bhawan said.

"Since a few persons who were staying in the Raj Bhawan showed symptoms, 147 persons were tested, out of which 84 were found positive for COVID 19," a statement from the Raj Bhawan said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"All these persons were investigated and have now been quarantined by the Health Department. All those who tested positive were working on the outer side of the building. None of these persons came in contact with the Governor or senior officials," the release added.

As a precautionary measure, the whole area of the Raj Bhavan has been disinfected and sanitised by Corporation health authorities.

A per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,86,492 cases of COVID-19, including 51,765 active cases and 1,31,583 recoveries.

So far, 3,144 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated