84-year-old man, Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district in Bihar who claims to have taken 11 doses of the coronavirus vaccine has been booked by Bihar Police.

"Primary Health Care (PHC) Puraini had registered a complaint against Brahamdev Mandal. The investigation is underway," news agency ANI quoted Station House Officer, Puraini, as saying.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that Mandal misled health workers on different dates and places, on the basis of different identity cards, and got 11 vaccine doses, breaking the rules of vaccination. This has been done by him between February 13, 2021, and January 4, 2022," the officer said.

Mandal claimed that he never fell ill since he started taking the vaccine and his health has started to improve after repeated vaccination.

Reacting to Mandal's claims, Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura had said, "Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true."

Meanwhile, Bihar reported 4526 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, 1478 more than the previous day, pushing the number of active cases to 12,311 and the tally to 7,40,377, the state health department said.

A bulletin by the state health department said no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll in the infection stood at 12,100.

A total 71,5966 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 704 in the last 24 hours. Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, the bulletin said.

Patna alone registered 1,956 fresh cases on Saturday. On Thursday and Friday, the city had registered 1,407 and 1314 cases respectively. The number of active cases now stands at 7072 in Patna, the bulletin said.

With agency inputs

