8.5 lakh books, 135 years of history: Supreme Court to hear case on relocation of Central Secretariat Library on Monday

The Supreme Court reportedly took suo motu cognisance of the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in Delhi amid reports that no room has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan, Live Law reported. The library houses more than 8.5 lakh books.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday (October 5). The suo motu case titled "In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books– And No Room In The New Central Vista Plan" was registered on October 3, the report added.

Why has SC stepped in? The Supreme Court's move comes amid reports that the library, currently housed in Shastri Bhawan, may face relocation in view of the proposed demolition of the building as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Concerns have reportedly been raised about the availability of suitable accommodation for the 135-year-old library and the preservation of its extensive collection.

The Indian Express had reported on Wednesday (October 2) that the library, which is currently spread over four floors, was facing uncertainty as the MoHUA had only allotted two rooms in Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.

The MoHUA had ordered all Ministries to vacate Shastri Bhawan by the end of September to pave the way for its demolition and redevelopment, the report added.

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The library, originally set up as the Imperial Secretariat Library in Kolkata in 1891, was moved to Delhi when the British shifted the capital in 1911. It was moved to North Block after its construction in the 1930s and finally to Shastri Bhawan in 1969. It spans four floors and includes 8.5 lakh books, the report claimed.

Govt clarifies Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been earmarked under the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan.

"Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway," the Ministry said in a post on X.

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According to The Indian Express, the MoHUA had written to the Culture Ministry, which oversees the library on January 16 that two rooms had been allotted for the library in Kartavya Bhawan-2.