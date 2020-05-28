85 lakh free meals given to 50 lakh migrants on 'Shramik Special' trains: Govt

Indian Railways has distributed more than 85 lakh free meals and about 1.25 crore free water bottles to migrants travelling in Shramik Special Trains since 1 May, the government said on Thursday.

"IRCTC is providing puri vegetable pickle, roti vegetable pickle, banana, biscuits, cake, biscuit namkeen, cake namkeen, veg pulao, pao bhaji, lemon rice pickle, upma, poha pickle etc. kind of meals to travelling migrants along with Rail Neer water bottles," said the Ministry of Railways.

The statement from government comes at a time when some of the passengers of these trains claim to be travelling with no access to food and water and inordinate delays in reaching their destinations.

As of 28 May, 3,736 “Shramik Special" trains have been operationalised from various states across the country while about 67 are in the pipeline. On 27.05.2020, 172 Shramik Specials were originated. Till now, around 50 lakh migrants have been transported through these trains in the last 27 days.

"It may be noted that trains running today are not facing any congestion," the ministry said.

These 3,736 trains have originated from various states. The top five states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (979 trains), Maharashtra (695 trains), Punjab (397 trains), Uttar Pradesh (263 trains) and Bihar (263 trains).

The top five states where most number of trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,520 trains), Bihar (1,296 trains), Jharkhand (167 trains), Madhya Pradesh

