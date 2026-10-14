85% of Maharashtra talukas face drought; Devendra Fadnavis promises ₹5,000 aid before Diwali

More than 85% of Maharashtra's talukas have been classified as drought-affected after the state government included 40 additional talukas in the list, taking the total to 305 out of 358, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The state government will also transfer ₹5,000 to farmers' bank accounts before Diwali as immediate financial assistance, Fadnavis said.

He explained that the advance payment was necessary because completing the full administrative process and central assessment would take time and could not legally be completed before the festival.

Maharashtra adds 40 more talukas to drought-hit list The government initially declared 265 talukas drought-affected last month, citing a rainfall deficit, and announced several relief measures, including restructuring crop loans, waiving land revenue and providing subsidies on electricity bills.

Following complaints and a subsequent review, the government identified 40 more talukas for inclusion in the drought-hit list. A supplementary Government Resolution (GR) has been issued to formalise the expansion, Fadnavis said.

"Drought was initially declared in 265 talukas. After evaluating complaints, 40 additional talukas were added, bringing the total to 305 talukas. All 12 standard state drought relief concessions are now extended to these talukas," Fadnavis told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

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The chief minister noted that drought declarations are generally made by the end of November, with assistance typically provided from December. However, the government brought forward the notification to October this year, citing the severity of the situation.

Additional farmers to receive debt relief Fadnavis said the state had processed an authenticated list of another 3.5 lakh farmers who are eligible for scheduled debt relief payments. This process is being carried out alongside the other drought relief measures.

The government has also removed outdated provisions from a 1992 resolution that limited educational fee waivers for farmers' children. Under the revised policy, the exemption will apply universally across drought-affected areas, he said.

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The chief minister added that District Central Co-operative (DCC) banks and credit societies had been warned against pressuring farmers to repay loans, harassing borrowers or resorting to coercive recovery practices. The government is working to extend similar directions to private banks and financial institutions.

Farmers will also be protected from coercive action over outstanding electricity bills. Under the state policy, agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower are eligible for free electricity, Fadnavis said.

Water tankers to be deployed early in drought-hit regions Highlighting the worsening water situation, Fadnavis said groundwater levels in observation wells across Marathwada had dropped below 3 metres. The government is therefore preparing to deploy water tankers as early as October and November.

All tankers deployed for supplying water will be monitored through GPS tracking systems, he said.

The state has also disconnected nearly 16,000 illegal water connections to protect drinking water supplies. Fadnavis said the government would follow a zero-tolerance approach towards unauthorised water extraction.

Also Read | Maharashtra declares 265 talukas drought-hit; relief measures announced

State to purchase harvested fodder at MSP Fodder availability across Maharashtra currently ranges from 90 days to seven months, depending on the region, the chief minister said.

In areas with access to irrigation facilities or dam water, farmers have been encouraged to grow rabi jowar and fodder crops to meet the needs of livestock.

Fadnavis assured farmers that the state government would purchase all harvested fodder at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Maharashtra cabinet congratulates PM Modi on 25 years in government The state cabinet also passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, Fadnavis said.

Modi has held the position continuously since 7 October 2001, first serving three terms as Gujarat chief minister before becoming prime minister. He has subsequently won three Lok Sabha elections.