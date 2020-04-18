Malappuram: An 85-year-old coronavirus patient, who was declared cured and was under treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments died early Saturday at a hospital here.

The patient was declared cured of the viral infection after his last three samples taken on April 7, 10 and 13 came out negative, Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik told PTI.

K V Nandakumar, Superintendent of the Government Manjeri Medical College hospital, where he was admitted said, "The man was in ICU and was undergoing treatment for coronary artery disease kidney ailment and diabetes."

Noting that the elderly patient was suffering from kidney related ailment and was diabetic, the collector said, "He was under observation in the ICU and in the last two days there were lot of complications. Due to his age and earlier diseases the doctors tried their best but he expired at 4 in the morning."

He clarified that it was not a COVID-19 related death. According to the protocol, two samples have to be taken. However, in this case three were taken and all were negative. "It is a normal death," he said.

Asked about the funeral protocol, Malik said there would be restrictions due to the lockdown as no more than 20 people could attend it. But, no covid protocol would be followed and the opinion of doctors in this regard has been taken, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

