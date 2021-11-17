850 new swanky liquor shops open in Delhi today. Know costs, timings and facilities2 min read . 06:03 AM IST
Delhi will have 850 swanky liquor outlets having walk-ins and some having tasting facilities to enhance user experience
New Delhi: The Delhi government has bid adieu to the retail liquor business as a new excise regime will hit the city markets today. Tuesday was the last business day for nearly 600 government-run liquor shops operating across the national capital.
New liquor vends in Delhi from today
As per the new excise policy, the liquor business will now be handled completely by private players. Under the new regime, the national capital will have 850 swanky liquor outlets having walk-ins and some having tasting facilities to enhance user experience.
Delhi Liquor Trade Association President Naresh Goyal said that there are chances of chaos in the beginning as all shops will not be able to start functioning from Wednesday. He said in many places shops are still being prepared at par with the new guidelines so it may take some time.
"Not more than 250-300 shops will be able to function on the first day. There may be some shortage in the initial few days due to the lesser number of shops, however, it will end as new vends come up," Goyal said, PTI reported.
Will alcohol cost more?
The Excise Department, which is in the process of fixing the maximum retail price (MRP) of brands to be registered in Delhi, said the wholesale price of all types of liquor are likely to increase by 8-9 per cent, PTI reported.
“Liquor prices may slightly start with higher rates in the initial days but, it could also be the other way round. Eventually, the prices are bound to stabilise and we can safely say that Delhi will be strongly competing with Gurugram in keeping liquor rates low and offering attractive discounts, which until now was not possible in the national capital," a senior excise official, who asked not to be named, told Hindustan Times.
The Delhi government had already issued guidelines regarding placing order and receiving the liquor stock for upcoming swanky shops under the new regime.
New liquor shops timings
Excise Department officials said that new liquor vends will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm.
Facilities at new liquor vends in Delhi
-With agency inputs
