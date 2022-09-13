8,500 flats in Narela on offer under DDA's online housing scheme. How to avail

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s latest housing scheme, launched in January this year, the response has been muted with only 22,000 applications being received for the more than 18,000 flats on sale
Starting Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched an online housing scheme under which people can book around 8,500 flats in Narela.
The scheme is on a first-come-first-served basis, the housing authority said. EWS and LIG flats in Narela are part of the scheme.
"Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly," the DDA informed on Twitter and shared a poster of the scheme on the website.
The Delhi Development Authority in December last year had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer, all units being drawn from its old inventory.
Earlier, despite extending the window for applying for flats under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s latest housing scheme, launched in January this year, the response has been muted with only 22,000 applications being received for the more than 18,000 flats on sale.
Also, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said this in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha in March this year said that flats in Vasant Kunj offered by DDA under its Housing Scheme 2019 had received an “overwhelming response" but those located in Narela “did not get adequate response."
“Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed that flats offered in Vasant Kunj under DDA Housing Scheme 2019 had received an overwhelming response. However the flats offered in Narela did not get the adequate response," the minister said, and shared block-wise break-up for the flats included in draw of lots and allotment for the same.
The scheme was for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA had received about 50,000 applications, DDA officials had earlier said.
In response to another question, the minister said, as per the DDA Housing Regulations, 1968, the property allotment committee is not responsible for looking after day to day maintenance of the flats.
However, this task is assigned to a registered agency or local resident welfare association (RWA) of the cluster of flats (pockets) concerned. It is mandatory for each allottee to become member of such RWA, he said.
The DDA has informed that the allottees are aware that they will have to mandatorily become a part of the registered agency as it is a pre-condition of allotment as mentioned in the condition no. 14 of DDA Housing Scheme 2019 brochure, he added.
