86,000 Assamese people stranded in other states get 2,000 each

GUWAHATI : The Assam government on Monday deposited ₹2,000 each to the accounts of 86,000 people who are now stranded in other states due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference here, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision to provide financial support to the needy people, who are stuck at different places in other states, was taken by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a review meeting on Sunday.

"We have identified 99,758 people to provide this assistance. Eighty-six thousand of them got the money today. Others will get it within the next few days," he said.

"This is the first instalment of support to the needy people from Assam, who are now stranded outside. The second instalment will be released before the lockdown is lifted," Sarma said.

The amount of the second instalment has not been decided yet, he said.

