86% of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu asymptomatic, says CM

As a result, investors from the US, France and the UK, among others, had signed pacts recently worth ₹15,000 crore that would bring in 47,000 job opportunities, the Chief Minister added. Sops to MSMEs like moratorium on repayment of debts and provision of new loans were other measures. Food security was also being ensured with the government providing free essentials for three months starting April to over two crore ration card holders while poor, destitute and migrant workers were also being provided with food through community kitchens and Amma Canteens, he said.