The union health minister on Friday informed that a total of 86% of Indians have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. Sharing data about the Covid-19 vaccination levels in other countries, including the US, France, and Germany, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has been doing well on the vaccination front.

During the Question Hour in the Parliament on Friday, Mandaviya said, "86% of the eligible population has received the first COVID dose and we wish that 100% vaccination happens at the earliest".

As on December 6, "about 80.02 crore eligible beneficiaries (85.2%) (i.e. persons aged 18 years & above) have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 47.91 crore (51.0%) have received both the doses of the vaccine", he added.

According to mygov.in portal, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most number of Covid-19 vaccine so far (17,22,43,339), followed by Maharashtra (12,11,25,562), West Bengal (9,59,45,200), Madhya Pradesh (9,23,88,070) etc.

To a query related to Omicron, he said that studies are going on and only after the studies are complete, it will be known which vaccine is how much effective against the new variant.

Currently, 23 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country while worldwide, a total of 59 countries have reported such cases.

There are 36 laboratories for genome sequencing in the country now. These laboratories can do 30,000 genome sequencing and the capacity is being increased with the help of private laboratories, Mandaviya said.

The health minister also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. He said that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dose schedule of vaccines and the need for justification for a booster dose.

