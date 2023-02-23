86% women unwilling to migrate for jobs offering ₹12,000-15,000 per month: Report
- Although more than 30% of women have had some level of vocational training, a majority of the women somewhat about 85% of them received training in gendered areas of work such as sewing/ tailoring (62%), beating/make-up services (16%), and Mehendi application (7%).
Ahead of International Women's Day, a report highlighted that there is a need to provide a roadmap for enablers of women-led development, whether through participation in leadership, reflection in policy mandates, or even addressing barriers to work. The study showed a large percentage of women generally preferred working on fixed-location jobs over field jobs. Further, the majority of women are not willing to migrate even if the job is within their own state for a salary package between ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per month.
