Ahead of International Women's Day, a report highlighted that there is a need to provide a roadmap for enablers of women-led development, whether through participation in leadership, reflection in policy mandates, or even addressing barriers to work. The study showed a large percentage of women generally preferred working on fixed-location jobs over field jobs. Further, the majority of women are not willing to migrate even if the job is within their own state for a salary package between ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per month.

