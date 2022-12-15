87% increase in MBBS seats, 105% in PG seats in last 8 years: Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: There has been a significant increase of 87% in MBBS seats and a massive 105% increase in post graduation seats in the last eight years, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday
“Now we have 648 medical colleges in 2022 with a whopping 96% increase in the number of government medical colleges (GMC) alone and a 42% increase in the private sector, since 2014. At present, out of 648 medical colleges in the country, 355 are government and 293 are private. MBBS seats have also seen a massive 87% increase from 51,348 in 2014 to 96,077 in 2022. Similarly, PG seats have observed an increase of 105% with 31,185 seats in 2014 to 63,842 in 2022," said Mandaviya.
He said that with a vision to create 10,000 MBBS seats in government medical colleges (GMCs), 58 colleges across 16 states have been approved with an increase of 3,877 MBBS seats.
Similarly, to increase PG seats, 72 medical colleges in 21 states and union territories have been approved in phase I, with an increase of 4,058 PG seats. To create 4,000 PG seats in GMCs, in phase II, a total of 47 colleges have been approved with an increase of 2,975 PG seats.
Emphasising on correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) was launched.
The programme targets setting up of AIIMS like institutions and upgradation of existing GMCs, by establishing super-speciality blocks, in a phased manner. Around 22 new AIIMS and projects for the up-gradation of 75 government medical colleges were taken up under the scheme.
For fair examination and selection process, a common entrance test- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for ‘one country, one examination, one merit’ system was introduced in 2016 with and a common counselling system. This allowed students from anywhere in India an opportunity to study in any medical college in the country based on merit.
National Medical Commission (NMC) was also created to replace the highly corrupt body of Medical Council of India (MCI).
“NMC will modernize the regulatory regime governing medical education. Besides streamlining all the existing regulations, the conduct of a common exit exam NEXT, prescription of fee guidelines, setting the standards for community health providers and rating of medical colleges are being done. Before the NMC Act, there was no legal mechanism to regulate the fee charged by private colleges. Now the guidelines in respect of fees for 50% seats in all colleges including government, private and deemed universities have been released by the NMC," said Mandaviya
Parallelly, reforms are ongoing in the sectors of nursing education, dental education and allied and healthcare professions.
“A new National allied and Healthcare Professions Act 2021 has also been enacted. Similarly, on the lines of the NMC, the Dental Council of India and the Indian Nursing Council are also being reformed through new legislation," said the health minister.
Listing few flagship initiatives of Government of India, Mandaviya said that “through Swacchhta Abhiyan itself, 4.5 lakh toilets were made in schools and the drop-out rates especially for girl students have substantially decreased from17% to 13% in the country."
