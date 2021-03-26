It revealed that there has been a 2.5-3 times increase in employees working remotely which was supported by a 2.4-2.7 times rise in use of video conferencing solutions. Total time spent on video conferencing solutions increased 3-5 times at businesses surveyed.
BCG’s covid-19 employee sentiment survey from 2020 showed that 70% of managers surveyed were more open to flexible remote working models than they were before the pandemic. Hybrid working models are here to stay as businesses surveyed expect over a third of employees to work remotely beyond the pandemic.
The technology sector led the adoption of remote working solutions, with 84% of businesses surveyed agreeing that video conferencing solutions will remain to be essential for business operations beyond the pandemic. In the healthcare sector, 67% of businesses surveyed considered a flexible remote working model because of successful collaboration through video conferencing solutions.
"By empowering employees with agile solutions, you can future-proof operations and foster a resilient, happier workforce. Remote work won’t be a novelty exclusive to the pandemic, but rather a competitive advantage," the report said.