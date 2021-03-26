BENGALURU: A majority of Indian businesses--87%--are considering a flexible work model through video conferencing solutions, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) survey commissioned by Zoom.

The survey focussed on industries which were able to pivot their business processes using video conferencing, resulting in continuity and even growth during the time of significant economic turmoil.

It revealed that there has been a 2.5-3 times increase in employees working remotely which was supported by a 2.4-2.7 times rise in use of video conferencing solutions. Total time spent on video conferencing solutions increased 3-5 times at businesses surveyed.

BCG’s covid-19 employee sentiment survey from 2020 showed that 70% of managers surveyed were more open to flexible remote working models than they were before the pandemic. Hybrid working models are here to stay as businesses surveyed expect over a third of employees to work remotely beyond the pandemic.

The technology sector led the adoption of remote working solutions, with 84% of businesses surveyed agreeing that video conferencing solutions will remain to be essential for business operations beyond the pandemic. In the healthcare sector, 67% of businesses surveyed considered a flexible remote working model because of successful collaboration through video conferencing solutions.

"By empowering employees with agile solutions, you can future-proof operations and foster a resilient, happier workforce. Remote work won’t be a novelty exclusive to the pandemic, but rather a competitive advantage," the report said.

