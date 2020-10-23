87-year-old doctor braves Covid-19 pandemic to treat villagers in Maharashtra

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has forced most senior citizens indoors, an 87-year-old doctor in Maharashtra Chandrapur district has been going out of his way to attend to his patients in remote villages. He has been travelling barefoot for at least 10 km every day to villages in Mul, Pombhurna and Ballarshah talukas for the last 60 years, providing free doorstep treatment to people.

The current health crisis has not deterred Ramchandra Dandekar, the practitioner of Homeopathy and Ayurveda from stepping out of his home.

Talking to PTI, Dandekar says, "My routine is the same as before. I want to continue to provide selfless service to the poor in villages."

With 1,59,346 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by Covid-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day as the country's caseload rose to 77,61,312 , according to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

