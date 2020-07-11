872 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, ten more deaths

872 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, ten more deaths1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- Gujarat tally now stands at around 41,000, with toll rising to more than 2,000 with fresh 10 deaths in the state
- There are now 10,308 active cases in Gujarat
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AHMEDABAD : Coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 41,027 with 872 new patients being reported on Saturday, the state health department said.
Coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 41,027 with 872 new patients being reported on Saturday, the state health department said.
Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,034 with ten more fatalities, it said.
Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,034 with ten more fatalities, it said.
The number of recovered cases went up to 28,685 after 502 patients were discharged, it said.
There are now 10,308 active cases in Gujarat, out of which the condition of 73 patients is critical, the health department said in a release.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,027, new cases 872, deaths 2,034, discharged 28,685, active cases 10,308 and people tested so far 4,57,066.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated