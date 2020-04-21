GUJARAT : 88 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 21 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 1,939. Among the total people infected as on date, 131 have recovered and 71 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 695 of the total 1939 cases reported in the state. Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 405 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

22 districts in Gujarat have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Gujarat's 1,939 cases put it at number 3 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.