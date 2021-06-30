88% of decision-makers expect AI use cases to rise in 1-2 years: Report

Bengaluru: As companies look to expand their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to keep up with the demands of their customers, they are facing hurdles in getting these projects to production and ultimately deliver the desired results to their bottom line.

In fact, 88% of AI/ML decision-makers expect the use cases that require these technologies to increase in the next 1-2 years, according to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Redis Labs. The research looked at the challenges keeping decision-makers from their desired transformation when deploying ML to create AI applications.

The study revealed that companies are increasingly developing models based on real-time data but more than 40% of respondents believed their current data architectures will not meet their future model inferencing requirements.

Most decision-makers (64%) said their firms are developing between 20-39% of their models on real-time data from data streams and connected devices. As teams develop more models on real-time data, the need for accuracy and scalability is becoming increasingly critical. Significantly, 38% of leaders are developing roughly a third of models on the real-time spectrum.

Nearly half of decision-makers cited reliability (48%) and performance (44%) as their top challenges for getting models deployed with their current databases. The study also revealed that 41% of respondents believe their databases cannot meet the necessary data security and compliance requirements.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.