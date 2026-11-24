The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹556.72 crore across Mumbai, Pune and Satara in connection with an alleged ₹8,852-crore investment fraud involving two companies that collected money from the public through holiday membership and investment schemes promising attractive returns.

The attachment is part of the agency's money-laundering investigation into Royal Twinkle Star Club Limited (RTSCL), Citrus Check Inns Limited (CCIL) and their associated entities, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the ED, the companies allegedly mobilised funds between April 2008 and March 2017 by offering long-term holiday membership plans and investment schemes that promised monetary returns as well as holiday benefits.

The schemes were allegedly operated without obtaining the necessary registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

How ₹ 8,852 crore was collected and distributed The ED's investigation found that RTSCL and CCIL collected approximately ₹8,852 crore from investors over the nine-year period. Of this, around ₹3,430 crore was repaid to investors, while ₹3,077 crore was allegedly distributed as commission to agents involved in bringing in investors.

Another ₹1,723 crore was transferred to associated entities through loans, advances and other financial transactions, according to the agency.

The ED has estimated the proceeds of crime at approximately ₹5,422 crore, Hindustan Times reported.

According to The Times of India, the agency has alleged that money collected from fresh investors was used to repay earlier investors, indicating a Ponzi-type fund circulation mechanism.

Funds routed through more than 87 entities The investigation also uncovered an alleged network of more than 87 group companies, firms and associated entities controlled by promoter Om Prakash Goenka and his family members.

According to the ED, funds collected through the schemes were routed through these entities and subsequently deployed in real estate, hospitality and other businesses.

Commission agents allegedly played a significant role in mobilising funds from the public and facilitating investor enrolments, the agency said, as reported by The Times of India.

What were the holiday investment schemes? RTSCL, which is part of the Mirah Group of Companies, has been involved in business activities, including hotels and restaurants, since 2002, according to the Times of India report.

The company introduced time-sharing holiday membership schemes that offered customers different investment options, including refundable and non-refundable plans.

Under these arrangements, investors could use their contributions to avail themselves of holiday packages.

Alternatively, those who did not utilise the holiday benefits were promised repayment of their investment, along with an additional monetary benefit, within a specified period.

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The ED alleges that the companies mobilised substantial public funds through these arrangements without securing the required SEBI registration.

The money-laundering investigation reportedly stems from an FIR registered at Mumbai's RAK Marg police station, which alleged that the companies collected substantial sums from investors through their holiday membership and investment schemes by promising attractive returns and holiday benefits.