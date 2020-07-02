889 people test covid-19 positive in Bengaluru, 1,502 across Karnataka

Karnataka breached the 18,000 covid-19 case count well ahead of projections after 1,502 people tested positive in the state, including 889 in Bengaluru.

There are 9,406 active cases in Karnataka, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Karnataka has reported record numbers for the second consecutive day that fuels uncertainty on if the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government would be forced to relapse into another lockdown.

A total of 276 covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Karnataka including 19 in the 24 hours upto 5 pm on Thursday. Bengaluru accounts for 101 out of the total covid-19 deaths in Karnataka.

The Yediyurappa-led state government is conducting meetings with experts on a daily basis but is yet to announce any concrete steps on how it can avoid a further downhill slide after it had gained ground earlier.

The more worrying part is that the source of infection for all 889 cases in Bengaluru are unknown or classified as ‘contact under tracing’ that lends to the possibility of a full blown community transmission.

Bengaluru now accounts for 6,179 covid-19 cases of which 5,505 are active. Persons with travel history to Bengaluru have tested positive in other parts of the state as well that is likely to trigger calls to restrict movement of people and vehicles within the state and from outside.

The Yediyurappa government, however, has ruled out another lockdown in Bengaluru or other parts of the state but is expected to take some tough measures post 7 July, post the 10th grade exams.

There were 90 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 68 in Mysuru, 65 in Ballari, 47 in Davangere and 39 each in Vijayapura and Ramanagara, according to the bulletin.

Only one (Chamrajanagara) out of the 30 districts in Karnataka did not report a positive case highlighting how widespread the virus actually is in the state

