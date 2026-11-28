The Bombay High Court has revoked a gift deed under which an 88-year-old man transferred his Mumbai flat to his son, after finding that the son and daughter-in-law had violated the condition allowing him to reside there for the remainder of his life.

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In its order dated November 26, the court directed the couple to return the flat to the father within 15 days. Failure to comply would result in their eviction with police assistance, according to a Times of India report.

The court also observed that the right to reside in a property forms part of the maintenance that parents are entitled to under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

How did the dispute over the Mumbai flat begin? According to the TOI report, Devchand Korshi Dedhia and his wife, Manjula Dedhia, purchased a flat in Mumbai's Malad area in 1999.

Following his wife's death on March 12, 2015, Dedhia alleged that his elder son, Shiban Devchand Dedhia, and daughter-in-law, Rita Shiban Dedhia, asked him to shift to his younger son's residence.

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He claimed that his son persuaded him to sign a power of attorney, claiming it was required to manage his business. However, Dedhia later discovered that the shares in the flat had been transferred to his son's name without his knowledge or consent.

On June 4, 2018, Dedhia executed a registered gift deed in favour of his son, transferring ownership of the flat.

The father alleged that he had been pressurised into signing the deed after his son promised that he and his wife would take care of his everyday requirements.

The document specifically allowed Dedhia to reside in the flat until his death. It also clarified that his son would receive only symbolic possession of the property.

Dedhia claimed that the couple started mistreating him after the transfer. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they prevented him from entering the flat and retrieving his personal belongings and documents.

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He further alleged that he was shifted between several locations, including unsuitable accommodation in Kandivali and Malad. Eventually, his younger son sent him to an old-age home in Gorai.

On June 28, 2022, Dedhia issued a legal notice demanding maintenance and revocation of the gift deed.

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He subsequently moved the senior citizens tribunal in Bandra on March 13, 2023, seeking cancellation of the gift deed, possession of the flat and other reliefs.

The tribunal, on March 14, 2024, ordered his son and daughter-in-law to pay him ₹10,000 per month as maintenance and hand over possession of his godown. However, it declined to revoke the gift deed.

Dedhia appealed against the decision before the deputy collector, but his plea was rejected on July 10, 2024. Both parties later moved the high court.

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The son and daughter-in-law opposed the cancellation, claiming that the flat had been purchased with the son's money and that the gift deed did not impose any maintenance obligation on him. They also expressed willingness to allow Dedhia to return and live with them.

Why did the Bombay High Court revoke the gift deed? Justice Aarti Sathe observed that the gift deed expressly protected Dedhia's right to reside in the flat throughout his lifetime. The beneficiaries of the transfer were therefore bound to honour that condition.

The court declined to examine the son's claim that he had paid for the flat, noting that the issue was disputed and did not need to be decided for the present case.

It held that the authorities had erred in refusing to cancel the gift deed on the ground that it did not contain a separate provision requiring the son to maintain his father.

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"Once it is clearly provided in the Gift Deed that the Petitioner has a right of residence during his lifetime in the said Flat, the same has to be honoured and the circumstances created thereafter which have made living with the Respondents impossible for the Petitioner, by itself calls for revocation of the Gift Deed," the court was quoted as saying by TOI.

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The high court examined Sections 2(b), 4, 5 and 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Section 2(b) defines maintenance to include food, clothing, accommodation and medical care. Section 4 places an obligation on children to maintain parents who are unable to support themselves, enabling them to lead a normal life.

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Section 23 provides for the cancellation of a property transfer made by a senior citizen subject to the condition that the recipient will provide basic amenities and meet the senior citizen's physical needs, if that condition is subsequently breached.

The court also cited an earlier Bombay High Court judgment which held that children cannot compel their elderly parents to leave their homes.

It rejected the son's contention that the flat constituted a shared household under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The court clarified that the matter concerned the father's rights as a senior citizen and was not a matrimonial dispute.

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