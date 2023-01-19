88-year-old man from Punjab's Derabassi wins ₹5 crore lottery2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 11:44 PM IST
- Family members and other close associates of Dwarka Dass celebrated the occasion joyfully and even danced to the beats of the dhol
Overnight fortune change seems too filmy to occur in real life, but for 88-year-old Mahant Dwarka Dass, a resident of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi, fortune came knocking on his door as the man from a very modest background won an Rs. 5 crore lottery on Wednesday.