Overnight fortune change seems too filmy to occur in real life, but for 88-year-old Mahant Dwarka Dass, a resident of Trivedi Camp in Derabassi, fortune came knocking on his door as the man from a very modest background won an Rs. 5 crore lottery on Wednesday.

After the news became public, celebrations erupted in his area with people thronging his house to congratulate and even garland him.

Things turned around for Dwarka Dass when he purchased the ₹5 crore worth of Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery. He purchased the lottery ticket from Zirakpur and after the tax deductions, is expected to receive around ₹3.5 crore.

Lokesh, who sold the lottery ticket expressed happiness over the fact that a man from such humble background won the whopping prize amount.

“His grandson Nikhil Sharma had come to me and said that his grandfather wants a lottery ticket with specific digits on it. I gave him the ticket and he won the mega bumper. I am very happy that I sold a ticket to the family whose lives will change drastically," said Lokesh.

Family members and other close associates of Dwarka Dass celebrated the occasion joyfully and even danced to the beats of the dhol.

Mahant Dwarka Dass migrated from Pakistan with his family in 1947 at the age of 13. He was a frequent buyer of lottery tickets as he wanted to change things for his family and himself.

Dass, who also looks after the local dera plan to donate half the amount to the dera and then distribute the remaining amount equally among his two sons.

“I used to purchase lottery tickets every month hoping for a bumper award one day. The money will be used by my family now. I did a lot of labor my whole life but never did anything wrong. We migrated from Pakistan in 1947 and I was 13 years old then," recollected Mahant Dwarka.