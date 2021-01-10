89 Covid vaccination sites identified in Delhi: Health Minister

A day after it was announced the vaccination drive in India will kick-off on January January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said as many as 89 sites have been finalised for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the national capital.

"The Delhi government has identified 36 government and 53 private hospitals for vaccination drive from January 16," Satyendra Jain said.

In the first phase, only health workers will be vaccinated.

The much-awaited covid-19 vaccination drive will start from January 16, the central government said on Saturday. In order of priority, an estimated 3 crores healthcare and frontline workers will be administered the covid-19 vaccines, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores, the government said.

The decision came post a detailed review meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, wherein it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc., the covid-19 vaccination can be started from 16th January 2021.

Later the Prime Minister took to Twitter to say, "On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting #COVID19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins."

The Delhi government has already announced that the coronavirus vaccine, whenever it is available, will be provided free to people in the national capital.

"The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination. The vaccine will be provided free to everyone on Delhi," Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said last week.

India has recently granted emergency authorisation to two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Covishield is a a 'virus-vectored' vaccine that uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common coldvirus that encodes instructions for making proteins from the novel coronavirus to generate an immune response and prevent infection. Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given a half dose.

Covaxin has been derived from a strain of the novel coronavirus isolated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Bharat Biotech developed an “inactivated" vaccine at its high-containment facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. “Once the vaccine is injected into a human, it has no potential to infect or replicate, since it is a killed virus. It just serves to the immune system as a dead virus and mounts an antibody response towards the virus," Bharat Biotech earlier said.

The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system — a digitalised platform — will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis. The unique digital platform will provide real time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via