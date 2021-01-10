NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday said it has finalised 89 sites to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the national capital from January 16.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals will have a vaccination site each.

"The first batch of covid-19 vaccines will arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday. In the first phase, health care workers will be vaccinated. Thereafter, frontline workers and those aged above 50 will be given the doses of the vaccine," the Delhi health minister said.

There will be one Covid-19 vaccination centre each in every hospital. Around 10 healthcare staff will be deployed at each centre, the minister added.

"We are fully prepared to roll out the vaccination programme. We will administer the vaccine as soon as the doses arrive," the minister said.

The much-awaited covid-19 vaccination drive will start from January 16, the federal government said on Saturday.

In order of priority, an estimated 3 crores healthcare and frontline workers will be administered the vaccines, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores, the government had said.

The decision came following a detailed review meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, etc., the mass vaccination can be started from 16 January 2021.

Later the PM took to Twitter to say, "On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting #COVID19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins."

The Delhi government has already announced that the coronavirus vaccine, whenever it is available, will be provided free to people in the national capital.

"The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination. The vaccine will be provided free to everyone on Delhi," Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said last week.

Jain said the Kejriwal government has requested the Centre to provide vaccines free of cost to all citizens in the country.

