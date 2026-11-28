The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission may increase the Centre's expenditure by at least ₹3 lakh crore, potentially complicating its efforts to bring down the fiscal deficit in the financial year 2027-28, Deutsche Bank Research has warned.

In its 2027 World Outlook report, titled “Great Expectations, but Risky Business”, the financial institution forecast that India's fiscal deficit would remain at 4.3% of GDP in FY28. It cited several factors that could put pressure on government finances, including rising subsidy commitments, the possibility of lower dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the cost of implementing the next pay commission.

"FY28 consolidation looks considerably more challenging, with risks from persistently high oil prices and larger subsidy requirements, a potentially lower RBI dividend, and implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which could add at least INR3 trn to expenditure," the report said.

It cautioned that deferring the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations would offer the government only short-term fiscal relief. The eventual financial burden could be higher as unpaid dues accumulate and have to be cleared later.

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"Delaying the pay award to 2028 could provide near-term relief but would merely shift the burden forward through a larger accumulation of arrears," it added.

For FY27, however, the report expects the Centre to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP. It attributed this outlook to the RBI's ₹2.9 lakh crore dividend payout, the ₹1 lakh crore allocation to the Economic Stabilisation Fund, the possibility of lower capital expenditure and disinvestment proceeds potentially exceeding expectations.

8th Pay Commission may boost consumption and economic growth Although the 8th Pay Commission is expected to increase the government's expenditure, Deutsche Bank said higher pay and wages for central government employees could also stimulate household spending and strengthen domestic demand.

"Looking beyond this fiscal year, the central government is expected to implement the 8th Pay Commission awards from next year, which will increase the salaries and wages of government employees and give a boost to domestic demand," the report said.

The bank forecast India's real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, followed by 7.2% in FY28 and 7.3% in FY29. These projections reflect its assessment that the domestic economy would remain resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties arising from the West Asia crisis and the impact of a below-normal monsoon.

These estimates come before the Union Budget for 2027-28, when the Centre will have to weigh the additional expenditure arising from the pay commission against its fiscal consolidation commitments while maintaining economic growth.