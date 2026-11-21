The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has urged the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to overhaul promotion rules for central government employees, proposing that the minimum qualifying service for promotions be fixed between one and four years, depending on the requirements of individual cadres.

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In a letter dated November 20 addressed to Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission, FNPO Secretary General Sivaji Vasireddy sought a comprehensive review of the existing promotion conditions specified in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office memorandum issued on September 20, 2022.

The federation, which represents a significant section of Department of Posts employees, argued that the existing promotion framework has created prolonged career stagnation and affected the functioning of several postal offices.

Some government promotions require up to 12 years of service According to FNPO, the annexure to the DoPT memorandum prescribes widely varying qualifying service periods for promotions across different pay levels.

Some promotions require employees to wait as long as 12 years. The transition from Level 6, 9 to Level 11 has the longest qualifying period of 12 years.

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Similarly, promotions from Level 4 to Level 6, Level 6 to Level 10 and Level 11 to Level 13 require 10 years of qualifying service.

Other promotional transitions, including Level 2 to Level 4 and Level 6 to Level 9, require eight years.

In contrast, several other promotions under the same framework have qualifying service requirements ranging from just one to three years, the federation pointed out.

Long promotion delays leave key postal positions vacant FNPO said the prolonged qualifying service requirements have adversely affected the Department of Posts, with several important positions remaining vacant for extended periods because fewer employees become eligible for promotion.

The affected positions include Lower Selection Grade and Higher Selection Grade posts, supervisory positions in postal and Railway Mail Service (RMS) offices, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices and other Group-B positions, as well as director-level posts.

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The federation highlighted that the situation is particularly challenging for promotions through Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCE) and the seniority-cum-fitness route.

The resulting vacancies have increased the workload on existing officers, weakened supervisory arrangements and delayed administrative decisions. FNPO also said the shortage of personnel has affected the implementation of departmental initiatives and technology-driven operations.

FNPO flags career stagnation and employee dissatisfaction Apart from administrative challenges, the federation said lengthy promotion timelines have created career stagnation among employees, delayed financial benefits and adversely affected staff morale.

It argued that qualifying service requirements should be determined by considering the responsibilities attached to a post and the structure of the relevant cadre, rather than relying primarily on differences between pay levels.

According to FNPO, a more balanced promotion policy would improve career progression while helping departments maintain adequate staffing levels.

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8th Pay Commission asked to introduce uniform promotion framework The federation has requested the 8th Pay Commission to recommend a reduction in excessive qualifying service requirements and introduce a more uniform promotion framework across central government departments.

Its key recommendation is to keep the qualifying service period between a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years, with the precise requirement determined by the needs and structure of individual cadres.

FNPO has also sought safeguards for existing employees during the transition to the revised promotion framework.

Additionally, it has recommended periodic reviews of the impact of promotion rules on vacancies and employee career stagnation to ensure that the revised system remains effective.

A copy of the representation was also sent to Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), requesting him to take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

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