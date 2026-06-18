8th Pay Commission: Submission window closes; unions push for salary, pension reforms — a look at contentious issues

The initial consultations and public feedback phase of the 8th Pay Commission has officially drawn to a close. Following the strict 15 June deadline for submitting online proposals and memorandums, the spotlight now shifts from employee expectations to what the panel will ultimately accept, modify, or reject in its final report. The Commission previously emphasised that no further extensions would be granted, explicitly ruling out physical documents, emails, or PDF submissions.
Major employee unions have put forth a comprehensive list of demands, highlighting a higher minimum basic salary, a revised fitment factor, the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, updates to the decades-old family-unit formula, and enhanced retirement security amid the ongoing OPS, NPS, and UPS debate.
The most contentious issue before the 8th Pay Commission centres on how minimum wages are calculated. Representatives argue that traditional formulas based on historical consumption patterns fail to match the modern economic pressures faced by households.
In its official memorandum, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) stated that the current wage framework "does not reflect the realities of contemporary family needs". The federation emphasised that employees now face heavy expenditures on healthcare, quality schooling, housing, digital connectivity, transportation, and elderly care—costs that were negligible when the original formulas were established.
Furthermore, AINPSEF has demanded that the current three-consumption-unit model be expanded to a five-unit system, asserting that "the existing three consumption units no longer represent the actual dependency burden of a government employee in present social conditions."
Historically, Pay Commissions relied on a nutritional standard of 3,490 calories for a standard family, alongside basic clothing and housing. Unions argue that while food remains vital, modern budgets are heavily driven by technology, communication, and advanced healthcare, requiring an overhaul aligned with today's living standards.
The fitment factor—the multiplier applied to adjust existing basic pay into the new pay matrix—remains a major point of contention. Some associations are demanding a multiplier of 3.83, claiming that the 7th Pay Commission's factor of 2.57 has been completely eroded by inflation and the rising cost of living.
Conversely, the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) has advocated for a tiered approach. In its submission, IRTSA pointed out that a uniform multiplier fails to resolve disparities across various pay scales. Instead, they suggested distinct fitment factors for different employee categories to effectively counter "pay compression".
Another priority for employee bodies is merging the current Dearness Allowance into the basic salary before structuring the new pay scales. Designed to offset inflation, DA has grown steadily and now stands at 60%.
The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) noted in its memorandum that cumulative inflation must be integrated into the revised pay structure. They argued that workers should not lose the accumulated benefits of DA when transitioning to a new matrix, especially since rising prices have significantly diminished the actual purchasing power of government salaries.
Pension reform continues to be a highly polarised issue before the panel. AINPSEF maintains its firm stance on restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), asserting that retirement income must offer financial certainty rather than being tied to market-linked returns under the National Pension System (NPS). Other employee coalitions have echoed concerns regarding post-retirement stability, seeking stronger guarantees within the framework and driving discussions around the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).
With the submission window closed, the Commission enters an analytical phase to evaluate the proposals from employee bodies, pensioner groups, and ministries. The panel will proceed with regional consultations, including upcoming meetings in Kolkata where central unions and institutions will present their cases in person. For lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, this next phase will determine which of these critical demands make it into the final recommendations.
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