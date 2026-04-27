8th Pay Commission: What are the demands of postal staff?

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, advocating for a radical transformation of pay scales, benefits, and working conditions. Dated April 20, 2026, the proposal arrives just ahead of the Commission's high-level consultations in New Delhi from April 28 to 30.
The demands cover a wide spectrum of staff, including postal and sorting assistants, postmen, administrative officers, and technical teams.
Postal employees are expecting substantial back-pay, estimated to range from ₹3.6 lakh to ₹15 lakh. These figures depend on individual pay levels and the final fitment factor. The arrears stem from the implementation gap following the Commission’s formal establishment in January 2026.
The FNPO is pushing for a massive increase in base compensation to reflect current economic realities.
To address long-term professional growth and workplace environment, the memorandum highlights:
The FNPO has proposed significant shifts in how the department handles long-term liabilities and employee health:
The 8th Pay Commission is currently reviewing a high volume of requests for the April 28-30 sessions.
"The Eighth Central Pay Commission has received large number of requests for interaction with the Commission for April 28-30, 2026 meetings at Delhi. The Commission is scheduling meeting with maximum number of unions/associations during these dates. However, due to compressed schedule, all requests for interaction during these dates may not be accepted," it said.
While the New Delhi meetings are a critical starting point, the Commission has confirmed that it will conduct further consultations across various states and Union Territories in the months ahead.
"Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the Commission in their state/UT or a nearby state/UT at that stage," states the official statement.
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