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8th Pay Commission: What are the demands of postal staff?

Federation of National Postal Organisations’ demands cover a wide spectrum of staff, including postal and sorting assistants, postmen, administrative officers, and technical teams

Livemint
Updated27 Apr 2026, 11:22 PM IST
The 8th Pay Commission is currently reviewing a high volume of requests for the April 28-30 sessions.
The 8th Pay Commission is currently reviewing a high volume of requests for the April 28-30 sessions.
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The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, advocating for a radical transformation of pay scales, benefits, and working conditions. Dated April 20, 2026, the proposal arrives just ahead of the Commission's high-level consultations in New Delhi from April 28 to 30.

The demands cover a wide spectrum of staff, including postal and sorting assistants, postmen, administrative officers, and technical teams.

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Projected Salary Arrears

Postal employees are expecting substantial back-pay, estimated to range from 3.6 lakh to 15 lakh. These figures depend on individual pay levels and the final fitment factor. The arrears stem from the implementation gap following the Commission’s formal establishment in January 2026.

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Core Financial Demands

The FNPO is pushing for a massive increase in base compensation to reflect current economic realities.

Key Structural Proposals:

  • Fitment Factor: The FNPO recommends a multiplier of 3.83, a sharp rise from the 2.57 used by the previous commission.
  • Annual Increments: A call to double the yearly raise from 3% to 6% to better combat inflation in housing and healthcare.
  • HRA Revisions: Suggested rates of up to 40% based on city tier, with a request to link HRA hikes directly to Dearness Allowance (DA) updates.

Career and Welfare Reforms

To address long-term professional growth and workplace environment, the memorandum highlights:

  • MACP Enhancements: Ensuring at least five assured promotions throughout an employee's career to prevent stagnation.
  • Gender-Focused Measures: Introduction of menstrual leave, expanded Child Care Leave (CCL), on-site crèche facilities, and sensitive posting policies.

Pension and Healthcare Overhaul

The FNPO has proposed significant shifts in how the department handles long-term liabilities and employee health:

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  • Pension Funding: Advocates for charging pensions to the Consolidated Fund of India rather than departmental budgets, arguing that current accounting creates a "false deficit" in postal finances.
  • Universal CGHS: Seeking cashless treatment for all active and retired staff, the expansion of CGHS centers to more districts, and annual updates to medical package rates.

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The 8th Pay Commission is currently reviewing a high volume of requests for the April 28-30 sessions.

"The Eighth Central Pay Commission has received large number of requests for interaction with the Commission for April 28-30, 2026 meetings at Delhi. The Commission is scheduling meeting with maximum number of unions/associations during these dates. However, due to compressed schedule, all requests for interaction during these dates may not be accepted," it said.

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While the New Delhi meetings are a critical starting point, the Commission has confirmed that it will conduct further consultations across various states and Union Territories in the months ahead.

"Interested stakeholders outside Delhi NCR may seek appointment for interaction with the Commission in their state/UT or a nearby state/UT at that stage," states the official statement.

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