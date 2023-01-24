8-year-old Rishi Shiv who received Bal Puraskar has higher IQ then Albert Einstein2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- Rishi Shiv Prasnna is the youngest member of Mensa International, the most prestigious society of people with high IQ
Rishi Shiv Prasanna, an eight-year-old boy from Bengaluru is one of the recipients of the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to Prasanna, for developing 3 Android applications at such a young age. Notably, Prasanna's IQ is even higher than Albert Einstein, who had an IQ of 160.
