Rishi Shiv Prasanna, an eight-year-old boy from Bengaluru is one of the recipients of the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to Prasanna, for developing 3 Android applications at such a young age. Notably, Prasanna's IQ is even higher than Albert Einstein, who had an IQ of 160.

Prasanna has a certified IQ of 180 which is far higher than the usual benchmark of 85-115 for most people. IQ is a standard measure of one's intelligence and a person with an IQ of 130 is usually considered very intelligent.

He is the youngest member of Mensa International, the most prestigious society of people with high IQ.

At the age of eight, Prasanna is the youngest YouTuber and in his YouTube videos, he shares information on science-related topics. He seems to have a deep interest in the scientific field and according to reports Prasanna started talking about solar systems, planets, universe at the age of three.

The young boy learned coding at the age of five and developed many user-friendly applications. He developed three applications “IQ Test App" for kids, “Countries of the world" and “CHB."

“You can only gain knowledge when you read a lot of books. When you study you get answers to all the questions and there will be no fear in answering any kind of question. If you do not read a book every two hours, then you will be illiterate for the next four hours. I want to be a scientist in the future and wish to contribute to society and the country," Prasanna said in 2021, during an interaction program.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 children. The children in the age group 5-18 years with exceptional achievements are awarded this honor for their excellence in different areas.