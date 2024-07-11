8-year-old sexually molested, killed and thrown into canal in Andhra Pradesh, school seniors confess to ’gangrape’

Andhra Pradesh news: Police said the three minor boys molested and pushed the eight-year-old girl into the canal after molesting her.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh case: While police have apprehended the boys, they are yet to find the victim's body.
Andhra Pradesh case: While police have apprehended the boys, they are yet to find the victim’s body.(HT_PRINT)

Three minor boys allegedly molested and murdered an eight-year-old girl, and dumped her body into the Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation canal in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala. Police said the incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday when the girl was playing in a park.

The incident came to light when police took the accused into custody on Wednesday, the Times of India reported. "They (boys) molested and pushed her into the canal...They were all from Mucchumarri village and everybody knew each other," Nandyal district superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy told PTI.

Also Read | From Rajdroh-Deshdroh to laws on rape: Ambiguities in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The official said two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other one is 12 years old.

While police have apprehended the boys, they are yet to find the victim's body.

Reddy said that it cannot be ascertained whether the girl was raped until her body is found. According to the SP, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on Thursday to search for the body.

Also Read | Marital rape is antithetical to equality and autonomy

What happened exactly?

The victim, an 8-year-old girl, had reportedly gone to play in a local park with her friends on Sunday from her residence in Old Muchumurri. When she did not come back home in the evening, her parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Police launched a search operation for her but couldn't find her. They also pressed a dog squad into action. The TOI reported that the dog provided police with clues that led them to three minor boys. The boys were then taken into custody after the initial probe.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut’s ’ok with rape or murder’ counter to those justifying slap

'Minors confessed to raping the girl'

As per the report, the minors allegedly confessed to raping and killing the eight-year-old girl. They reportedly told police that they pushed the girl's body into an irrigation canal to hide their crime.

The accused also explained how they committed the crime. They reportedly said they found the girl playing near a local park. Since the girl recognized them, the three boys allegedly persuaded her to come to play with them.

They allegedly "gagged" the girl and took turns to "rape" her, the TOI reported. Fearing that the girl would tell her parents about the incident, the trio killed her and pushed her body into the nearby canal and fled the spot.

Police are yet to trace the body of the girl.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 05:59 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia8-year-old sexually molested, killed and thrown into canal in Andhra Pradesh, school seniors confess to ’gangrape’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue