9.4 million small firms under easier return filing regime from 1 January

About 9.4 million small businesses are set to come under a simpler, quarterly Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing facility being rolled out from 1 January, covering 92% of all GST registered businesses.

These firms with sales upto ₹five crore, will need to file only four returns showing summary of all transactions in the quarter in the new regime instead of 12 now filed--one every month, said a finance ministry official. However, they will have to pay taxes every month under the ‘quarterly filing of return with monthly payment’ scheme.

The new system will help small firms to reduce the cost of compliance, the official said. The Scheme would be available on the GST portal with a facility to opt in and opt out and again opt in if one wishes so.

The scheme which was cleared by the GST Council in October also has certain anti-evasion features that limit use of input tax credits where invoices are not reported, the official said. The idea is to make compliance easy and leverage technology to check tax evasion.

GST authorities have in an ongoing drive against fake invoices that started last month, already arrested 114 persons and booked 1230 cases against 3778 shell companies, the official said. Also, suspending the GST registration of businesses identified as risky in terms of government’s revenue loss is under consideration.

Under the new system, although returns are filed in a quarter, small firms have the option to upload the invoices their customers want, even in the first and second month of the quarter. This will ensure that large businesses sourcing supplies from small firms will not encounter any problem and will not discriminate against small firms that sign up for the quarterly return filing system.

