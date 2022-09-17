Apart from that 13 other deaths were also reported from Unnao (five), Fatehpur (three), Prayagraj (two), Sitapur, Raebareli and Jhansi (one each).
Nine labourers, were buried alive when an under-construction wall collapsed in Lucknow's Army enclave due to the overnight heavy rains on Friday. The sole survivor Golu later called the police from under the rubble.
Speaking about the Lucknow incident, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI, "Some labourers were living in huts outside the Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed."
"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris. One person was rescued alive," he said.
All the injured were later taken to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital.
ACP Cantonment Anup Kumar Singh, who was also present at the spot of the incident, told PTI, “As we reached the spot 15 minutes after the message was passed on to the police station, our first priority and effort was to locate the person who had made the call to the control room, and pull him out from the debris," ACP Cantonment Anup Kumar Singh, who was also present at the spot of the incident."
"It was Golu, who had made the call to the police control room. After pulling him from the debris, he was sent to the Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital," he said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials across districts to monitor relief work and ensure that financial help is provided to the affected swiftly. The CM also asked officials to conduct surveys to assess the damage caused to crops due to rains, the statement said.
The Chief Minister's Office said in a release the state government announced a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.
The state recorded widespread heavy rains since Thursday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the state recorded 32.2 mm average rainfall on Friday which is 428% higher than the LPA (Long Period Average) of 6.1 mm. Rains were reported from 74 out of the state's 75 districts of the state on Friday.
Districts including Barabanki (192.7 mm), Lucknow (116.9 mm), Mau (110 mm), Bahraich (108 mm), Deoria (78.5 mm) Balrampur (64 mm), Ballia (63.9 mm), Lakhimpur Kheri (58.7mm), Jhansi (51), Unnao (14.7 mm) and Prayagraj (8.4 mm) recorded high amount of rainfall.
