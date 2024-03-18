9 dead as jeep crashes into tractor in Bihar's Khagaria
A fatal collision in Bihar's Khagaria district claims nine lives, including three children.
Nine individuals, among them three children were killed in a collision between their jeep and a tractor in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday morning, police informed.
The deceased were identified as Gautam Thakur (32), Monu Kumar (7), Aman Kumar (25), Bunty Kumar, Anshu Kumar (23), Paltu Thakur (50), Dilo Kimar (10), Prakash Singh and Dharmendra Sharma. All of them were in the jeep, police said.
Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha said, "An investigation is underway. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations."
(With inputs from PTI)
